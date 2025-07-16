News
US 'very concerned' about Israel strikes in Syria
Middle East News
16-07-2025 | 11:09
US 'very concerned' about Israel strikes in Syria
Washington is talking with both Israel and Syria after the Israelis bombed the Syrian army headquarters in Damascus, the top U.S. diplomat said Wednesday, expressing concern at the attack.
"We're talking to both sides, all the relevant sides on this and hopefully we can bring it to a conclusion, but we're very concerned," U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.
AFP
