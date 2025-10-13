Trump hails Egypt's Sisi for 'very important role' in Hamas talks

13-10-2025 | 11:28
Trump hails Egypt&#39;s Sisi for &#39;very important role&#39; in Hamas talks
Trump hails Egypt's Sisi for 'very important role' in Hamas talks

U.S. President Donald Trump hailed his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as they began a summit on Gaza Monday, saying he played a key role in negotiations with the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

As they met in the resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh, Trump told reporters that Sisi "had a very important role with Hamas. In fact the general right here was very instrumental because Hamas respects this country, and they respect the leadership of Egypt."

"So, he played a very important role, I appreciate it very much."

AFP

Trump to Axios: Gaza deal might by my biggest accomplishment
Palestinian journalist Saleh Al Jafarawi killed in clashes in southern Gaza City
