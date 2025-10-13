U.S. President Donald Trump hailed his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as they began a summit on Gaza Monday, saying he played a key role in negotiations with the Palestinian militant group Hamas.



As they met in the resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh, Trump told reporters that Sisi "had a very important role with Hamas. In fact the general right here was very instrumental because Hamas respects this country, and they respect the leadership of Egypt."



"So, he played a very important role, I appreciate it very much."



AFP