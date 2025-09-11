France steps up in Lebanon: Le Drian pushes Army support and reform talks

News Bulletin Reports
11-09-2025 | 12:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
France steps up in Lebanon: Le Drian pushes Army support and reform talks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
France steps up in Lebanon: Le Drian pushes Army support and reform talks

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

After U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus visited Lebanon, French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian arrived in Beirut to reaffirm that preparations are underway for a conference to support the Lebanese Army, which France views as a priority in the coming period. 

A second conference dedicated to Lebanon’s reconstruction is also being planned, though Le Drian did not specify dates for either event.

Before arriving in Beirut, Le Drian discussed the conference with Saudi envoy to Lebanon Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Riyadh, where Saudi Arabia expressed readiness to back a conference aimed at strengthening the Lebanese Army and consolidating arms under the authority of the state.

In Beirut, Le Drian met with President Joseph Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam. 

Discussions focused on the situation in southern Lebanon following the Cabinet’s endorsement of the army’s plan, as well as on progress regarding economic reforms demanded of Lebanon.

President Aoun said the army is implementing the security plan south of the Litani River to disarm all groups, but accused Israel of obstructing full deployment to the border. 

He noted that repeated appeals he has made have gone unanswered by Israel, which continues its violations, has not released Lebanese prisoners, and has failed to comply with U.N. Resolution 1701.

France reaffirmed its commitment to remain active alongside the United States and Saudi Arabia in addressing the Lebanese crisis.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

France

Support

Army

Reform

LBCI Next
Israel escalates strikes as Hezbollah rebuilds capabilities, deploys new border defenses
From Gaza to Qatar: Is Israel’s strike on Doha part of a 77-year-old security-driven narrative?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Sources to LBCI: France's Le Drian discusses Lebanese Army support in Beirut talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:29

Lebanese President receives French envoy Le Drian, thanks France for support ahead of donor conferences

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-08

French Envoy Le Drian to hold meetings in Lebanon Thursday: LBCI Sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

FM Rajji thanks France for UNIFIL renewal, Paris pledges support for army and reconstruction plans

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Hezbollah denies Syrian allegations after reported cell arrests—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Israel escalates strikes as Hezbollah rebuilds capabilities, deploys new border defenses

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-10

From Gaza to Qatar: Is Israel’s strike on Doha part of a 77-year-old security-driven narrative?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-10

Arida school in ruins after Israeli strike, leaving 250 Lebanese students without classes

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-05

Speaker Berri meets David Hale, UNIFIL Chief, and Telecommunications Minister in Ain El-Tineh

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-12

Israel conducts 'preemptive strike' on Iran: Israeli defense minister

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-22

Netanyahu orders global embassy alert: Israeli government blamed after death of two nationals in US

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:30

Lebanon approves Starlink license for nationwide internet service

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Syria says it arrested Hezbollah cell in Damascus countryside

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:52

Israeli airstrikes hit multiple areas in eastern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Israel escalates strikes as Hezbollah rebuilds capabilities, deploys new border defenses

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:15

Hezbollah denies presence or activities in Syria after Syrian Interior Ministry accusations

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:00

Avichay Adraee conducts field tour in southern Lebanon (Pictures)

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Lebanese Health Ministry says one killed in Israeli strike on motorcycle in Ain Baal-Bazouriye

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:10

PM Salam condemns Avichay Adraee provocation near Khiam, urges full withdrawal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More