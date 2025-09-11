France steps up in Lebanon: Le Drian pushes Army support and reform talks

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



After U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus visited Lebanon, French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian arrived in Beirut to reaffirm that preparations are underway for a conference to support the Lebanese Army, which France views as a priority in the coming period.



A second conference dedicated to Lebanon’s reconstruction is also being planned, though Le Drian did not specify dates for either event.



Before arriving in Beirut, Le Drian discussed the conference with Saudi envoy to Lebanon Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Riyadh, where Saudi Arabia expressed readiness to back a conference aimed at strengthening the Lebanese Army and consolidating arms under the authority of the state.



In Beirut, Le Drian met with President Joseph Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.



Discussions focused on the situation in southern Lebanon following the Cabinet’s endorsement of the army’s plan, as well as on progress regarding economic reforms demanded of Lebanon.



President Aoun said the army is implementing the security plan south of the Litani River to disarm all groups, but accused Israel of obstructing full deployment to the border.



He noted that repeated appeals he has made have gone unanswered by Israel, which continues its violations, has not released Lebanese prisoners, and has failed to comply with U.N. Resolution 1701.



France reaffirmed its commitment to remain active alongside the United States and Saudi Arabia in addressing the Lebanese crisis.