Trump lands in Sharm El-Sheikh for Gaza summit

Israel-Gaza War Updates
13-10-2025 | 10:42
Trump lands in Sharm El-Sheikh for Gaza summit
Trump lands in Sharm El-Sheikh for Gaza summit

U.S. President Donald Trump landed in Egypt aboard Air Force One on Monday to co-chair a summit on Gaza.

The leader arrived in the resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh where over two dozen heads of state, government and international organisations are expecting him, following a lightning visit to Israel.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

