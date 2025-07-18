Interior Ministry: Syrian forces preparing to redeploy in Sweida

18-07-2025 | 02:58
Interior Ministry: Syrian forces preparing to redeploy in Sweida
Interior Ministry: Syrian forces preparing to redeploy in Sweida

The spokesperson for Syria’s Interior Ministry said Friday that security forces are preparing to redeploy in the majority-Druze city of Sweida to put an end to clashes between Druze fighters and Bedouin tribes.

Israel has called on the Syrian government to withdraw from the south, warning that it will not allow the country’s Islamist rulers to strengthen their presence along its border.

Reuters

