Zelensky hails first 'concrete step' as allies pledge troops for post-war Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday thanked his European allies for agreeing to send troops to Ukraine as a post-war security guarantee, describing the move as a first "concrete step."



"Twenty-six countries have agreed to provide security guarantees to Ukraine. I think that today, for the first time in a long time, this is the first such serious concrete step," Zelensky said at a press conference with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.







AFP