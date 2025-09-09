News
Lebanon's public works minister vows to launch Jounieh highway expansion soon
Lebanon News
09-09-2025 | 03:43
Lebanon's public works minister vows to launch Jounieh highway expansion soon
Public Works and Transport Minister Fayez Rasamny said the Jounieh highway must be expanded, stressing that the required funding has been secured and the ministry is working within the law, refusing to accept citizens' daily suffering.
Rasamny noted that the financial crisis had delayed the project, but confirmed that once the committee finalizes its work, implementation will begin.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Fayez Rasamny
Jounieh
Highway
Funding
Lebanon News
2025-09-06
Lebanon News
2025-08-21
Lebanon Economy
2025-07-18
Lebanon News
2025-06-17
Lebanon News
07:46
Lebanon News
07:37
Lebanon News
07:12
Lebanon News
06:44
Lebanon Economy
10:42
Lebanon News
04:06
Lebanon News
03:43
World News
2025-05-02
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon News
12:32
Lebanon News
04:49
Lebanon News
10:40
Lebanon News
03:02
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Lebanon News
08:06
Lebanon News
03:43
