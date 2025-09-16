Lebanon sees increase in fuel prices

Lebanon Economy
16-09-2025 | 02:12
High views
Lebanon sees increase in fuel prices
Lebanon sees increase in fuel prices

On Tuesday morning, September 16, 2025, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel rose by LBP 3,000, diesel by LBP 1,000, and gas by LBP 33,000.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

* Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,486,000
* Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,562,000
* Diesel: LBP 1,359,000
* Gas canister: LBP 1,029,000

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

increase

prices

Say goodbye to cash: Lebanon to allow card payments for taxes and fees
LBCI Previous

