President Aoun: We look forward to the establishment of a joint Arab economic market

08-09-2025 | 08:57
President Aoun: We look forward to the establishment of a joint Arab economic market
2min
President Aoun: We look forward to the establishment of a joint Arab economic market

President Joseph Aoun declared that Lebanon is calling for a unified Arab stance on all regional issues.
 
Speaking before a delegation from the Arab Parliament at Baabda Palace, Aoun reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to the Arab Peace Initiative adopted at the Beirut Summit. 

He added: “We look forward to the establishment of a joint Arab economic market, because Arab interests should be one.”

For his part, Arab Parliament Speaker Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Yamahi expressed support for President Aoun’s reform efforts, stressing the parliament’s commitment to Lebanon’s security and stability, and its readiness to continue coordination with the Lebanese Parliament.

He added: “President Aoun raised the idea of creating a joint Arab market, and we have been supportive and in favor of this proposal.”President Aoun: We look forward to the establishment of a joint Arab economic market

