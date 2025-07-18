News
Bloodshed in Syria's Sweida left at least 321 people dead: Human rights group
Middle East News
18-07-2025 | 09:19
High views
Bloodshed in Syria's Sweida left at least 321 people dead: Human rights group
Bloodshed in Sweida left at least 321 people dead, the Syrian Network for Human Rights said on Friday, in a new toll.
A Syrian minister said that the government has recovered 87 bodies, but he did not indicate if it was the entire toll from recent violence between Bedouin tribes and the Druze minority in and around the city in the south of the country.
Reuters
Middle East News
Bloodshed
Syria
Sweida
Dead
Human
Rights
Group
French diplomatic source: European ministers urged Iran to immediately return to nuclear talks
Netanyahu tells Trump strike on Gaza church 'a mistake'
