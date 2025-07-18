Bloodshed in Syria's Sweida left at least 321 people dead: Human rights group

18-07-2025 | 09:19
Bloodshed in Syria&#39;s Sweida left at least 321 people dead: Human rights group
Bloodshed in Syria's Sweida left at least 321 people dead: Human rights group

Bloodshed in Sweida left at least 321 people dead, the Syrian Network for Human Rights said on Friday, in a new toll.

A Syrian minister said that the government has recovered 87 bodies, but he did not indicate if it was the entire toll from recent violence between Bedouin tribes and the Druze minority in and around the city in the south of the country.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

Bloodshed

Syria

Sweida

Dead

Human

Rights

Group

French diplomatic source: European ministers urged Iran to immediately return to nuclear talks
Netanyahu tells Trump strike on Gaza church 'a mistake'
