News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
21
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
21
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon reviews $16.5 billion dispute as depositors await clarity on their funds
News Bulletin Reports
11-10-2025 | 13:04
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon reviews $16.5 billion dispute as depositors await clarity on their funds
Report by Lea Fayad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Lebanese depositors seeking to know how much of their savings they might recover may find the answer tied to the country’s ongoing $16.5 billion financial dispute, and to who will ultimately bear its cost.
According to the Banque du Liban (BDL), the $16.5 billion represents funds it spent on behalf of the state over the years to cover dollar-denominated expenses. BDL now insists the government must repay that amount so it can, in turn, return depositors’ money.
However, the Finance Ministry refuses to recognize the debt, arguing that it neither acknowledges the obligation nor has the means to repay it.
Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is also reluctant to see Lebanon’s public debt increase, preferring instead to reduce the government’s liabilities before extending any new financial support.
The standoff poses a serious problem: if the state refuses to assume the debt, leaving it on the BDL’s books, the burden could fall primarily on depositors, meaning deeper haircuts on their savings and longer delays in repayment.
In response, the BDL and the Finance Ministry have agreed to launch a comprehensive audit of the $16.5 billion to verify its source and legitimacy.
At the same time, banking sources say BDL is pressuring commercial banks to raise their capital and absorb a larger portion of the losses to prioritize small and medium-sized depositors.
These measures follow the BDL’s proposal to the government, outlining how deposits could be repaid and losses distributed more fairly. The two sides are currently in talks to refine the plan as the government prepares its own financial recovery strategy.
The recent steps come ahead of Lebanon’s participation in the IMF’s annual fall meetings in Washington next week, where the country is expected to face renewed scrutiny over its stalled economic reforms.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Billion
Dispute
Depositors
Clarity
Funds
Next
Suspending the past: Lebanon and Syria suspend joint council, signaling a new phase in ties
Beirut Souks reopen after five years of crisis — a boost for the capital’s economy
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-25
Depositors face delays as Lebanon battles over $16.5 billion debt
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-25
Depositors face delays as Lebanon battles over $16.5 billion debt
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-29
Lebanon’s Raoucheh Rock dispute escalates as President Aoun declares army a ‘red line’—the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-29
Lebanon’s Raoucheh Rock dispute escalates as President Aoun declares army a ‘red line’—the details
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-29
President Aoun awards army chief National Order of the Cedar, reviews security across Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-09-29
President Aoun awards army chief National Order of the Cedar, reviews security across Lebanon
0
World News
2025-09-16
Trump to arrive in Britain as the two nations line up deals worth $10 billion
World News
2025-09-16
Trump to arrive in Britain as the two nations line up deals worth $10 billion
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Suspending the past: Lebanon and Syria suspend joint council, signaling a new phase in ties
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Suspending the past: Lebanon and Syria suspend joint council, signaling a new phase in ties
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-10
Beirut Souks reopen after five years of crisis — a boost for the capital’s economy
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-10
Beirut Souks reopen after five years of crisis — a boost for the capital’s economy
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-10
Trump visit nears: Israel approves major prisoner release ahead of Gaza ceasefire signing
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-10
Trump visit nears: Israel approves major prisoner release ahead of Gaza ceasefire signing
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-10
After years of silence, Lebanon reopens high-profile assassination files: What’s behind the move?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-10
After years of silence, Lebanon reopens high-profile assassination files: What’s behind the move?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-24
Phones, fingerprints, locations: Israeli technology access raises privacy concerns
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-24
Phones, fingerprints, locations: Israeli technology access raises privacy concerns
0
Lebanon News
08:31
Hezbollah condemns Israeli strike on South Lebanon, urges Lebanese state to take a firm stance
Lebanon News
08:31
Hezbollah condemns Israeli strike on South Lebanon, urges Lebanese state to take a firm stance
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Lebanon reviews $16.5 billion dispute as depositors await clarity on their funds
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Lebanon reviews $16.5 billion dispute as depositors await clarity on their funds
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-10
Syrian FM arrives in Beirut for first official visit since fall of Assad regime
Lebanon News
2025-10-10
Syrian FM arrives in Beirut for first official visit since fall of Assad regime
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Lebanon reviews $16.5 billion dispute as depositors await clarity on their funds
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Lebanon reviews $16.5 billion dispute as depositors await clarity on their funds
2
Lebanon News
08:17
Israeli strike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Qalaouiyeh
Lebanon News
08:17
Israeli strike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Qalaouiyeh
3
Lebanon News
08:31
Hezbollah condemns Israeli strike on South Lebanon, urges Lebanese state to take a firm stance
Lebanon News
08:31
Hezbollah condemns Israeli strike on South Lebanon, urges Lebanese state to take a firm stance
4
Lebanon News
07:28
LBCI sources: Finance Minister affirms support for South Lebanon relief efforts
Lebanon News
07:28
LBCI sources: Finance Minister affirms support for South Lebanon relief efforts
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Suspending the past: Lebanon and Syria suspend joint council, signaling a new phase in ties
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Suspending the past: Lebanon and Syria suspend joint council, signaling a new phase in ties
6
Lebanon News
06:00
Berri condemns Israeli strike on South Lebanon's Msayleh: This is an attack on all of Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:00
Berri condemns Israeli strike on South Lebanon's Msayleh: This is an attack on all of Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
07:33
Foreign Ministry condemns Israeli strike on Msayleh as 'blatant violation' of Lebanon's sovereignty
Lebanon News
07:33
Foreign Ministry condemns Israeli strike on Msayleh as 'blatant violation' of Lebanon's sovereignty
8
Lebanon News
12:32
Bassil: FPM rejects any infringement on powers of both the President and the PM
Lebanon News
12:32
Bassil: FPM rejects any infringement on powers of both the President and the PM
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More