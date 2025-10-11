News
LBCI sources: Finance Minister affirms support for South Lebanon relief efforts
Lebanon News
11-10-2025 | 07:28
High views
Share
Share
0
min
LBCI sources: Finance Minister affirms support for South Lebanon relief efforts
LBCI has learned that Finance Minister Yassin Jaber, currently traveling abroad on his way to Washington, contacted South Lebanon Council President Hashem Haidar to reaffirm the government’s and the Finance Ministry’s readiness to support the council in assisting those affected by Saturday’s Israeli bombardment.
Lebanon News
LBCI
Finance
Minister
Yassine Jaber
Support
South Lebanon
