LBCI sources: Finance Minister affirms support for South Lebanon relief efforts

Lebanon News
11-10-2025 | 07:28
LBCI sources: Finance Minister affirms support for South Lebanon relief efforts
LBCI sources: Finance Minister affirms support for South Lebanon relief efforts

LBCI has learned that Finance Minister Yassin Jaber, currently traveling abroad on his way to Washington, contacted South Lebanon Council President Hashem Haidar to reaffirm the government’s and the Finance Ministry’s readiness to support the council in assisting those affected by Saturday’s Israeli bombardment.

Foreign Ministry condemns Israeli strike on Msayleh as 'blatant violation' of Lebanon's sovereignty
Berri condemns Israeli strike on South Lebanon's Msayleh: This is an attack on all of Lebanon
