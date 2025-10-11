Hamas to miss Gaza peace deal formal signing: Official to AFP

Israel-Gaza War Updates
11-10-2025 | 12:38
High views
Hamas to miss Gaza peace deal formal signing: Official to AFP
0min
Hamas to miss Gaza peace deal formal signing: Official to AFP

A Hamas official on Saturday told AFP the group would not take part in the formal signing of the Gaza peace deal in Egypt.

"The matter of the official signing -- we will not be involved," political bureau member Hossam Badran said in an interview, adding that Hamas "acted principally through... Qatari and Egyptian mediators" during ceasefire talks in Egypt.


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Gaza

Peace

Deal

Signing

Israel moves prisoners ahead of Gaza deal exchange
Hamas, Palestinian factions reject any ‘foreign guardianship' over Gaza
