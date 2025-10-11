News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
21
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
21
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Suspending the past: Lebanon and Syria suspend joint council, signaling a new phase in ties
News Bulletin Reports
11-10-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Suspending the past: Lebanon and Syria suspend joint council, signaling a new phase in ties
Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
During Syria’s political and military tutelage over Lebanon from 1990 onward, Damascus entrenched its dominance at the expense of Lebanon’s sovereignty.
A cornerstone of that control was the “Treaty of Brotherhood, Cooperation and Coordination,” signed on May 23, 1991, by Lebanese President Elias Hrawi and Syrian President Hafez al-Assad.
The treaty paved the way for 42 agreements and cooperation protocols between the two countries up to 2010, some of which were ratified by parliament and others left pending, many of which were viewed as unfair to Lebanon.
The accords granted Syria wide influence over Lebanon’s security, economy, and resources, including agreements on the distribution of Orontes River waters, free trade in locally produced goods, and agricultural cooperation. These deals sparked public backlash, as young Lebanese protesters opposing Syrian control were suppressed, while farmers and industrialists complained that the terms made fair competition impossible.
Syria’s recent decision, endorsed by Lebanon, to suspend the work of the Lebanese-Syrian Higher Council marks a major political shift. The move stops short of full cancellation, which would require a legal act passed by both the Lebanese Parliament and the People's Assembly of Syria, since laws can only be repealed by other laws. Therefore, the suspension is seen as a politically significant step awaiting legal formalization.
A key question now arises: what will happen to the existing agreements?
According to legal experts, they must be reviewed, with the most inequitable ones either annulled or amended to restore balance, a process that also requires parliamentary approval.
Under the Vienna Convention governing international treaties, any agreement signed under threat or coercion, in violation of the United Nations Charter, is deemed invalid. This provision applies to the 1991 Treaty of Brotherhood and Cooperation, which was concluded under Syrian military domination.
Although Lebanon and Syria established formal diplomatic relations in 2008, the Higher Council remained in place, as Syrian allies in Lebanon resisted its dissolution.
However, its work had effectively frozen since 2012, when the Arab League suspended Syria’s membership following the outbreak of the Syrian uprising.
While the recent suspension requires legal measures to terminate its remaining effects, politically it signals the end of a long and contentious chapter in Lebanese-Syrian relations, and the beginning of a new phase that calls for clearer, more balanced, and truly sovereign ties between two neighboring independent states.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Suspend
Past
Lebanon
Syria
Council
Phase
Ties
Next
Lebanon reviews $16.5 billion dispute as depositors await clarity on their funds
Beirut Souks reopen after five years of crisis — a boost for the capital’s economy
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-01
From diplomatic freeze to renewed ties, Lebanon and the UAE chart a new path
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-01
From diplomatic freeze to renewed ties, Lebanon and the UAE chart a new path
0
Middle East News
2025-09-21
Erdogan: Gaza, US ties and Syria talks will be on my agenda in New York
Middle East News
2025-09-21
Erdogan: Gaza, US ties and Syria talks will be on my agenda in New York
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-08
President Aoun: We look forward to the establishment of a joint Arab economic market
Lebanon News
2025-09-08
President Aoun: We look forward to the establishment of a joint Arab economic market
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-12
Lebanon appoints new members to Judicial Council after cabinet approval
Lebanon News
2025-09-12
Lebanon appoints new members to Judicial Council after cabinet approval
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Lebanon reviews $16.5 billion dispute as depositors await clarity on their funds
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Lebanon reviews $16.5 billion dispute as depositors await clarity on their funds
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-10
Beirut Souks reopen after five years of crisis — a boost for the capital’s economy
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-10
Beirut Souks reopen after five years of crisis — a boost for the capital’s economy
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-10
Trump visit nears: Israel approves major prisoner release ahead of Gaza ceasefire signing
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-10
Trump visit nears: Israel approves major prisoner release ahead of Gaza ceasefire signing
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-10
After years of silence, Lebanon reopens high-profile assassination files: What’s behind the move?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-10
After years of silence, Lebanon reopens high-profile assassination files: What’s behind the move?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-24
Phones, fingerprints, locations: Israeli technology access raises privacy concerns
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-24
Phones, fingerprints, locations: Israeli technology access raises privacy concerns
0
Lebanon News
08:31
Hezbollah condemns Israeli strike on South Lebanon, urges Lebanese state to take a firm stance
Lebanon News
08:31
Hezbollah condemns Israeli strike on South Lebanon, urges Lebanese state to take a firm stance
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Lebanon reviews $16.5 billion dispute as depositors await clarity on their funds
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Lebanon reviews $16.5 billion dispute as depositors await clarity on their funds
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-10
Syrian FM arrives in Beirut for first official visit since fall of Assad regime
Lebanon News
2025-10-10
Syrian FM arrives in Beirut for first official visit since fall of Assad regime
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Lebanon reviews $16.5 billion dispute as depositors await clarity on their funds
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Lebanon reviews $16.5 billion dispute as depositors await clarity on their funds
2
Lebanon News
08:17
Israeli strike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Qalaouiyeh
Lebanon News
08:17
Israeli strike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Qalaouiyeh
3
Lebanon News
08:31
Hezbollah condemns Israeli strike on South Lebanon, urges Lebanese state to take a firm stance
Lebanon News
08:31
Hezbollah condemns Israeli strike on South Lebanon, urges Lebanese state to take a firm stance
4
Lebanon News
07:28
LBCI sources: Finance Minister affirms support for South Lebanon relief efforts
Lebanon News
07:28
LBCI sources: Finance Minister affirms support for South Lebanon relief efforts
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Suspending the past: Lebanon and Syria suspend joint council, signaling a new phase in ties
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Suspending the past: Lebanon and Syria suspend joint council, signaling a new phase in ties
6
Lebanon News
06:00
Berri condemns Israeli strike on South Lebanon's Msayleh: This is an attack on all of Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:00
Berri condemns Israeli strike on South Lebanon's Msayleh: This is an attack on all of Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
07:33
Foreign Ministry condemns Israeli strike on Msayleh as 'blatant violation' of Lebanon's sovereignty
Lebanon News
07:33
Foreign Ministry condemns Israeli strike on Msayleh as 'blatant violation' of Lebanon's sovereignty
8
Lebanon News
12:32
Bassil: FPM rejects any infringement on powers of both the President and the PM
Lebanon News
12:32
Bassil: FPM rejects any infringement on powers of both the President and the PM
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More