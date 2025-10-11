Suspending the past: Lebanon and Syria suspend joint council, signaling a new phase in ties

News Bulletin Reports
11-10-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Suspending the past: Lebanon and Syria suspend joint council, signaling a new phase in ties
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Suspending the past: Lebanon and Syria suspend joint council, signaling a new phase in ties

Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi  

During Syria’s political and military tutelage over Lebanon from 1990 onward, Damascus entrenched its dominance at the expense of Lebanon’s sovereignty. 

A cornerstone of that control was the “Treaty of Brotherhood, Cooperation and Coordination,” signed on May 23, 1991, by Lebanese President Elias Hrawi and Syrian President Hafez al-Assad. 

The treaty paved the way for 42 agreements and cooperation protocols between the two countries up to 2010, some of which were ratified by parliament and others left pending, many of which were viewed as unfair to Lebanon.

The accords granted Syria wide influence over Lebanon’s security, economy, and resources, including agreements on the distribution of Orontes River waters, free trade in locally produced goods, and agricultural cooperation. These deals sparked public backlash, as young Lebanese protesters opposing Syrian control were suppressed, while farmers and industrialists complained that the terms made fair competition impossible.

Syria’s recent decision, endorsed by Lebanon, to suspend the work of the Lebanese-Syrian Higher Council marks a major political shift. The move stops short of full cancellation, which would require a legal act passed by both the Lebanese Parliament and the People's Assembly of Syria, since laws can only be repealed by other laws. Therefore, the suspension is seen as a politically significant step awaiting legal formalization.

A key question now arises: what will happen to the existing agreements? 

According to legal experts, they must be reviewed, with the most inequitable ones either annulled or amended to restore balance, a process that also requires parliamentary approval.

Under the Vienna Convention governing international treaties, any agreement signed under threat or coercion, in violation of the United Nations Charter, is deemed invalid. This provision applies to the 1991 Treaty of Brotherhood and Cooperation, which was concluded under Syrian military domination.

Although Lebanon and Syria established formal diplomatic relations in 2008, the Higher Council remained in place, as Syrian allies in Lebanon resisted its dissolution. 

However, its work had effectively frozen since 2012, when the Arab League suspended Syria’s membership following the outbreak of the Syrian uprising.

While the recent suspension requires legal measures to terminate its remaining effects, politically it signals the end of a long and contentious chapter in Lebanese-Syrian relations, and the beginning of a new phase that calls for clearer, more balanced, and truly sovereign ties between two neighboring independent states.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Suspend

Past

Lebanon

Syria

Council

Phase

Ties

LBCI Next
Lebanon reviews $16.5 billion dispute as depositors await clarity on their funds
Beirut Souks reopen after five years of crisis — a boost for the capital’s economy
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-01

From diplomatic freeze to renewed ties, Lebanon and the UAE chart a new path

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-21

Erdogan: Gaza, US ties and Syria talks will be on my agenda in New York

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-08

President Aoun: We look forward to the establishment of a joint Arab economic market

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-12

Lebanon appoints new members to Judicial Council after cabinet approval

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Lebanon reviews $16.5 billion dispute as depositors await clarity on their funds

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-10

Beirut Souks reopen after five years of crisis — a boost for the capital’s economy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-10

Trump visit nears: Israel approves major prisoner release ahead of Gaza ceasefire signing

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-10

After years of silence, Lebanon reopens high-profile assassination files: What’s behind the move?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-24

Phones, fingerprints, locations: Israeli technology access raises privacy concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:31

Hezbollah condemns Israeli strike on South Lebanon, urges Lebanese state to take a firm stance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Lebanon reviews $16.5 billion dispute as depositors await clarity on their funds

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-10

Syrian FM arrives in Beirut for first official visit since fall of Assad regime

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Lebanon reviews $16.5 billion dispute as depositors await clarity on their funds

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:17

Israeli strike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Qalaouiyeh

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:31

Hezbollah condemns Israeli strike on South Lebanon, urges Lebanese state to take a firm stance

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:28

LBCI sources: Finance Minister affirms support for South Lebanon relief efforts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Suspending the past: Lebanon and Syria suspend joint council, signaling a new phase in ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

Berri condemns Israeli strike on South Lebanon's Msayleh: This is an attack on all of Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Foreign Ministry condemns Israeli strike on Msayleh as 'blatant violation' of Lebanon's sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:32

Bassil: FPM rejects any infringement on powers of both the President and the PM

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More