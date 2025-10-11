Foreign Ministry condemns Israeli strike on Msayleh as 'blatant violation' of Lebanon's sovereignty

Lebanon News
11-10-2025 | 07:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Foreign Ministry condemns Israeli strike on Msayleh as &#39;blatant violation&#39; of Lebanon&#39;s sovereignty
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Foreign Ministry condemns Israeli strike on Msayleh as 'blatant violation' of Lebanon's sovereignty

Lebanon’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants strongly condemned Israel’s continued attacks on Lebanese sovereignty, the latest of which targeted the Msayleh area in the Sidon district, causing extensive damage, killing one person, and injuring seven others.

In a statement, the ministry said, “This attack constitutes yet another blatant violation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and the agreement on the cessation of hostilities, which Israel continues to disregard.”

The ministry warned that the ongoing assaults undermine national efforts led by the Lebanese Army to implement its plan to confine all weapons to legitimate state forces and preserve security and stability in southern Lebanon.

Lebanon News

Foreign

Ministry

Condemn

Israeli

Strike

Msayleh

South Lebanon

Violation

Lebanon

Sovereignty

LBCI Next
Israeli strike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Qalaouiyeh
LBCI sources: Finance Minister affirms support for South Lebanon relief efforts
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-09

UN chief condemns Israel's 'flagrant violation' of Qatari sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

Berri condemns Israeli strike on South Lebanon's Msayleh: This is an attack on all of Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-09

Iran condemns as 'gross violation' Israel's targeting of Hamas officials

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-07

Lebanon's Health Ministry says one killed in Israeli strike on Deir Aames in Tyre

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:31

Hezbollah condemns Israeli strike on South Lebanon, urges Lebanese state to take a firm stance

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:17

Israeli strike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Qalaouiyeh

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:28

LBCI sources: Finance Minister affirms support for South Lebanon relief efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

Berri condemns Israeli strike on South Lebanon's Msayleh: This is an attack on all of Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:09

France's reappointed PM wants government free from party jockeying

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Miss Lebanon 2025 is live tonight at 8:30 p.m. on LBCI! Stream it on our app or website — and subscribe to VOD for more

LBCI
World News
2025-10-10

Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-09

FM Rajji meets EU officials to discuss army support, reforms, and post-UNIFIL strategy

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Beirut Souks reopen after five years of crisis — a boost for the capital’s economy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

After years of silence, Lebanon reopens high-profile assassination files: What’s behind the move?

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:34

General Security uncovers Israeli spy network plotting terror attacks in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Trump visit nears: Israel approves major prisoner release ahead of Gaza ceasefire signing

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:28

LBCI sources: Finance Minister affirms support for South Lebanon relief efforts

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:50

Hamas, Palestinian factions reject any ‘foreign guardianship' over Gaza

LBCI
World News
15:41

19 missing after massive blast at US explosives factory: Sheriff

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

Berri condemns Israeli strike on South Lebanon's Msayleh: This is an attack on all of Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More