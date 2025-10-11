News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Eendi Soual
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Foreign Ministry condemns Israeli strike on Msayleh as 'blatant violation' of Lebanon's sovereignty
Lebanon News
11-10-2025 | 07:33
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Foreign Ministry condemns Israeli strike on Msayleh as 'blatant violation' of Lebanon's sovereignty
Lebanon’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants strongly condemned Israel’s continued attacks on Lebanese sovereignty, the latest of which targeted the Msayleh area in the Sidon district, causing extensive damage, killing one person, and injuring seven others.
In a statement, the ministry said, “This attack constitutes yet another blatant violation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and the agreement on the cessation of hostilities, which Israel continues to disregard.”
The ministry warned that the ongoing assaults undermine national efforts led by the Lebanese Army to implement its plan to confine all weapons to legitimate state forces and preserve security and stability in southern Lebanon.
Lebanon News
Foreign
Ministry
Condemn
Israeli
Strike
Msayleh
South Lebanon
Violation
Lebanon
Sovereignty
Next
Israeli strike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Qalaouiyeh
LBCI sources: Finance Minister affirms support for South Lebanon relief efforts
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-09-09
UN chief condemns Israel's 'flagrant violation' of Qatari sovereignty
Middle East News
2025-09-09
UN chief condemns Israel's 'flagrant violation' of Qatari sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
06:00
Berri condemns Israeli strike on South Lebanon's Msayleh: This is an attack on all of Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:00
Berri condemns Israeli strike on South Lebanon's Msayleh: This is an attack on all of Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2025-09-09
Iran condemns as 'gross violation' Israel's targeting of Hamas officials
Middle East News
2025-09-09
Iran condemns as 'gross violation' Israel's targeting of Hamas officials
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-07
Lebanon's Health Ministry says one killed in Israeli strike on Deir Aames in Tyre
Lebanon News
2025-10-07
Lebanon's Health Ministry says one killed in Israeli strike on Deir Aames in Tyre
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:31
Hezbollah condemns Israeli strike on South Lebanon, urges Lebanese state to take a firm stance
Lebanon News
08:31
Hezbollah condemns Israeli strike on South Lebanon, urges Lebanese state to take a firm stance
0
Lebanon News
08:17
Israeli strike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Qalaouiyeh
Lebanon News
08:17
Israeli strike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Qalaouiyeh
0
Lebanon News
07:28
LBCI sources: Finance Minister affirms support for South Lebanon relief efforts
Lebanon News
07:28
LBCI sources: Finance Minister affirms support for South Lebanon relief efforts
0
Lebanon News
06:00
Berri condemns Israeli strike on South Lebanon's Msayleh: This is an attack on all of Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:00
Berri condemns Israeli strike on South Lebanon's Msayleh: This is an attack on all of Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:09
France's reappointed PM wants government free from party jockeying
World News
07:09
France's reappointed PM wants government free from party jockeying
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Miss Lebanon 2025 is live tonight at 8:30 p.m. on LBCI! Stream it on our app or website — and subscribe to VOD for more
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Miss Lebanon 2025 is live tonight at 8:30 p.m. on LBCI! Stream it on our app or website — and subscribe to VOD for more
0
World News
2025-10-10
Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize
World News
2025-10-10
Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-09
FM Rajji meets EU officials to discuss army support, reforms, and post-UNIFIL strategy
Lebanon News
2025-10-09
FM Rajji meets EU officials to discuss army support, reforms, and post-UNIFIL strategy
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Beirut Souks reopen after five years of crisis — a boost for the capital’s economy
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Beirut Souks reopen after five years of crisis — a boost for the capital’s economy
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
After years of silence, Lebanon reopens high-profile assassination files: What’s behind the move?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
After years of silence, Lebanon reopens high-profile assassination files: What’s behind the move?
3
Lebanon News
10:34
General Security uncovers Israeli spy network plotting terror attacks in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:34
General Security uncovers Israeli spy network plotting terror attacks in Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Trump visit nears: Israel approves major prisoner release ahead of Gaza ceasefire signing
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Trump visit nears: Israel approves major prisoner release ahead of Gaza ceasefire signing
5
Lebanon News
07:28
LBCI sources: Finance Minister affirms support for South Lebanon relief efforts
Lebanon News
07:28
LBCI sources: Finance Minister affirms support for South Lebanon relief efforts
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:50
Hamas, Palestinian factions reject any ‘foreign guardianship' over Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:50
Hamas, Palestinian factions reject any ‘foreign guardianship' over Gaza
7
World News
15:41
19 missing after massive blast at US explosives factory: Sheriff
World News
15:41
19 missing after massive blast at US explosives factory: Sheriff
8
Lebanon News
06:00
Berri condemns Israeli strike on South Lebanon's Msayleh: This is an attack on all of Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:00
Berri condemns Israeli strike on South Lebanon's Msayleh: This is an attack on all of Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More