Lebanon’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants strongly condemned Israel’s continued attacks on Lebanese sovereignty, the latest of which targeted the Msayleh area in the Sidon district, causing extensive damage, killing one person, and injuring seven others.



In a statement, the ministry said, “This attack constitutes yet another blatant violation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and the agreement on the cessation of hostilities, which Israel continues to disregard.”



The ministry warned that the ongoing assaults undermine national efforts led by the Lebanese Army to implement its plan to confine all weapons to legitimate state forces and preserve security and stability in southern Lebanon.