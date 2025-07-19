South Syria violence death toll rises to 940: Monitor

The death toll from violence in Sweida province, heartland of Syria's Druze minority, has risen to 940 since last weekend, a war monitor said, despite the announcement of a ceasefire.



The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the dead included 326 Druze fighters and 262 Druze civilians, 182 of whom were "summarily executed by defense and interior ministry personnel."



They also included 312 government security personnel and 21 Sunni Bedouin, three of them civilians who were "summarily executed by Druze fighters." Another 15 government troops were killed in Israeli strikes, the Observatory said.





AFP