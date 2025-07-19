Israel says 'very dangerous' to be minority in Sharaa's Syria

19-07-2025 | 07:00
Israel says 'very dangerous' to be minority in Sharaa's Syria
Israel says 'very dangerous' to be minority in Sharaa's Syria

Israel on Saturday dismissed a renewed pledge by Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa to protect minorities after deadly sectarian clashes, saying it was "very dangerous" to be a minority in the country.

"Bottom line: In al-Sharaa's Syria, it is very dangerous to be a member of a minority -- Kurd, Druze, Alawite or Christian," Foreign Minister Gideon Saar posted on X.

"This has been proven time and again over the past six months," he said, adding the international community had "a duty to ensure the security and rights of the minorities in Syria and to condition Syria's renewed acceptance into the family of nations on their protection."

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Syria

President

Ahmed Al Sharaa

Minorities

