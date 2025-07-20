News
South Syria violence death toll tops 1,000, monitor reports
Middle East News
20-07-2025 | 05:58
South Syria violence death toll tops 1,000, monitor reports
A Syria monitor said Sunday that the death toll from violence in the country's south involving Druze fighters and their Bedouin rivals, as well as government forces, armed tribes, and Israel, had topped 1,000.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said those killed since last Sunday included 336 Druze fighters and 298 civilians from the religious minority group, 194 of whom were "summarily executed by defense and interior ministry personnel."
The dead also included 342 government security personnel and 21 Sunni Bedouin, three of them civilians, "summarily executed by Druze fighters." Another 15 government forces were killed in Israeli strikes, the Observatory said.
AFP
Middle East News
Syria
Death Toll
Druze
Bedouin
Israel
