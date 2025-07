At least 203 people have been killed in southern Syria's Sweida province, a war monitor said Tuesday, giving an updated toll after several days of clashes that triggered the deployment of government forces.

The dead include 92 members of the Druze minority, 21 of them civilians "killed in summary executions by government forces," according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, as well as 93 security personnel and 18 Bedouins.

AFP