Witkoff to meet Qatar's PM in Spain to discuss Gaza war end plan

09-08-2025 | 06:30
Witkoff to meet Qatar’s PM in Spain to discuss Gaza war end plan
Witkoff to meet Qatar’s PM in Spain to discuss Gaza war end plan

Barak Ravid, Axios correspondent on X, reported that U.S. President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, will meet on Saturday in Spain with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani to discuss a plan to end the war in Gaza and secure the release of hostages.

Reuters
Russia condemns Israel's plan to expand Gaza operation
Foreign Ministers of five countries condemn Israel’s plan to seize Gaza City
