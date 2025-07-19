News
France urges all sides to respect Syria ceasefire
19-07-2025
France urges all sides to respect Syria ceasefire
France's foreign ministry urged all sides to respect a ceasefire announced on Saturday for Syria's Sweida, where tribal fighters have continued to clash with Druze fighters despite the truce.
"France welcomes the announcement of a ceasefire in the Sweida region. It urges all parties to strictly adhere to it," the ministry said. "Fighting and violence must cease immediately."
AFP
France
Syria
Ceasefire
Sweida
