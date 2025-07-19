France urges all sides to respect Syria ceasefire

19-07-2025 | 14:15
France urges all sides to respect Syria ceasefire

France's foreign ministry urged all sides to respect a ceasefire announced on Saturday for Syria's Sweida, where tribal fighters have continued to clash with Druze fighters despite the truce.

"France welcomes the announcement of a ceasefire in the Sweida region. It urges all parties to strictly adhere to it," the ministry said. "Fighting and violence must cease immediately."


AFP
 

Middle East News

France

Syria

Ceasefire

Sweida

