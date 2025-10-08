Afghan mobile access to Facebook, Instagram restricted intentionally: Internet watchdog

08-10-2025 | 09:17
Afghan mobile access to Facebook, Instagram restricted intentionally: Internet watchdog
Afghan mobile access to Facebook, Instagram restricted intentionally: Internet watchdog

Access to several social media sites, including Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat, has been "intentionally restricted" in Afghanistan, internet watchdog Netblocks told AFP on Wednesday.

Social media sites have been intermittently accessible on smartphones since Tuesday, AFP journalists reported, a week after a 48-hour nationwide internet and phone blackout was imposed by Taliban authorities.

AFP

World News

Afghanistan

Social Media

Netblocks

Taliban

