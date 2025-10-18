News
Iran says no longer bound by 'restrictions' on its nuclear program
Middle East News
18-10-2025 | 03:25
Iran says no longer bound by 'restrictions' on its nuclear program
Iran said on Saturday that it was no longer bound by restrictions on its nuclear program as a landmark 10-year deal between it and world powers expired, though Tehran reiterated its "commitment to diplomacy".
From now on, "all of the provisions (of the 2015 deal), including the restrictions on the Iranian nuclear program and the related mechanisms are considered terminated", Iran's foreign ministry said in a statement on the day of the pact's expiration. "Iran firmly expresses its commitment to diplomacy," it added.
