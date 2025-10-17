Bomb destroys well-known Italian journalist's car, no deaths: TV statement

17-10-2025 | 03:25
Bomb destroys well-known Italian journalist&#39;s car, no deaths: TV statement
Bomb destroys well-known Italian journalist's car, no deaths: TV statement

A bomb destroyed the vehicle of prominent Italian journalist Sigfrido Ranucci overnight, without causing casualties, his investigative television news show Report said on Friday.

The car of Ranucci's daughter and the facade of his home south of Rome were also damaged in the blast, Report said on X. The attack on the RAI journalist was condemned by many politicians, including Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

AFP

