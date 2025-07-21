Israel says struck Yemen's Hodeida port

21-07-2025 | 04:30
Israel says struck Yemen's Hodeida port

Defense Minister Israel Katz said Israel's military on Monday struck "terror targets" belonging to the Houthi rebels at the Yemeni port of Hodeida.

The Israeli military "has just struck targets of the Houthi regime at the port of Hodeida and is forcefully enforcing the prevention of any attempt to restore the previously attacked infrastructure," Katz said in a statement.

In a separate statement, the army said that "among the military infrastructure struck were engineering vehicles... fuel containers, naval vessels used for military activities and force against the State of Israel, and vessels in the maritime zone adjacent to the port, and additional infrastructure used by the Houthi regime."

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Israel Katz

Houthi

Yemen

Hodeida

