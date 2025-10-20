French Justice Minister says Louvre jewel theft a “serious security failure” for France

French Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin said on Monday that the theft of jewelry from the Louvre Museum on Sunday gave a very negative image of France because it exposed a failure of the security services.



“There are many museums in Paris, many museums in France, and their collections are priceless,” Darmanin told the French radio station France Inter.



“What is certain is that we failed,” he said, stressing that police will eventually arrest those responsible.



Reuters