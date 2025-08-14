Turkey to help Syria with weapon systems, equipment under new accord, source says

Turkey will provide weapons systems and logistical tools to Syria under a military cooperation accord signed on Wednesday, a Turkish Defense Ministry source said, adding that Ankara would also train the Syrian army in using such equipment if needed.



Turkey, a NATO member, has been one of Syria's main foreign allies since the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad last year. It has vowed to help train and restructure Syria's armed forces, rebuild the country and its state institutions, and support efforts to protect Syrian territorial integrity.



"The memorandum aims to coordinate, plan military training and cooperation, provide consultancy, information and experience sharing, ensure the procurement of military equipment, weapon systems, logistical materials and related services," the Turkish Defence Ministry source told reporters on Thursday.



