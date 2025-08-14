Turkey to help Syria with weapon systems, equipment under new accord, source says

Middle East News
14-08-2025 | 06:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Turkey to help Syria with weapon systems, equipment under new accord, source says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Turkey to help Syria with weapon systems, equipment under new accord, source says

Turkey will provide weapons systems and logistical tools to Syria under a military cooperation accord signed on Wednesday, a Turkish Defense Ministry source said, adding that Ankara would also train the Syrian army in using such equipment if needed.

Turkey, a NATO member, has been one of Syria's main foreign allies since the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad last year. It has vowed to help train and restructure Syria's armed forces, rebuild the country and its state institutions, and support efforts to protect Syrian territorial integrity.

"The memorandum aims to coordinate, plan military training and cooperation, provide consultancy, information and experience sharing, ensure the procurement of military equipment, weapon systems, logistical materials and related services," the Turkish Defence Ministry source told reporters on Thursday.

Reuters

Middle East News

Turkey

Syria

Weapon

Systems

Equipment

Explosion heard in Syria's Idlib city, Ekhbariya TV says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-19

Iran FM to attend OIC meet in Turkey on Saturday, source says

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-04

Syria says ready to work with US to return to 1974 disengagement deal with Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-30

Turkey to start providing Syria with natural gas on August 2: Minister

LBCI
World News
2025-06-25

UK to reintroduce nuclear weapon-capable aircraft under NATO

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:07

Explosion heard in Syria's Idlib city, Ekhbariya TV says

LBCI
Middle East News
04:19

UN commission finds violence against Syria Alawites likely included 'war crimes'

LBCI
Middle East News
03:39

Israeli army says intercepted missile fired from Yemen

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Israel pushes for Syria ‘humanitarian corridor’ amid ongoing cross-border operations

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-13

Lebanon wants to strengthen relations with Iran while preserving national sovereignty, President Aoun tells Larijani

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:38

Israel's Smotrich approves settlement in bid to 'bury' idea of Palestinian state

LBCI
World News
05:34

Putin, Trump to discuss settling Ukraine conflict in talks: Kremlin

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-02

Gaza's health ministry says 1,066 killed since Israel resumed strikes

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:27

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem meets Ali Larijani, praises Iran’s support for Lebanon and its resistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:33

PM Salam to Ali Larijani: Lebanon will not tolerate interference in internal affairs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

From Tehran to Beirut: Larijani steps into Lebanon’s arms dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

Financial prosecutor orders bankers and others to return funds transferred abroad during crisis within two months

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Israel pushes for Syria ‘humanitarian corridor’ amid ongoing cross-border operations

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:56

Lebanese Army Commander meets officials from Italy and US

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:54

Minister of Economy: Kuwait grants $1.5 million for detailed studies to build new grain silos

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:26

Lebanese army arrests suspect linked to Pascal Sleiman kidnapping

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More