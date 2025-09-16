Rumors of delay: Will Lebanon's 2026 parliamentary elections be held on time?

News Bulletin Reports
16-09-2025 | 13:02
High views
Rumors of delay: Will Lebanon's 2026 parliamentary elections be held on time?

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Speculation has grown in recent days that Lebanon's 2026 parliamentary elections may not take place on schedule. 

However, Interior Minister Ahmad al-Hajjar dismissed the rumors, affirming that the vote will be held as planned in May.

The issue dominated discussions during the latest Cabinet session. 

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam insisted that the government submit a draft law to Parliament introducing voting through QR codes instead of magnetic cards.

On the issue of expatriate voting, Salam requested that Interior Minister Hajjar separately discuss with the relevant parliamentary committee whether Lebanese abroad will be able to vote for all 128 members of Parliament. Justice Minister Adel Nassar pushed back, urging that both reforms, the adoption of QR codes and granting expatriates full voting rights, be included in a single draft law.

President Joseph Aoun also reiterated his firm support for holding the elections on time, a stance echoed by MP Samy Gemayel.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Forces party issued a statement rejecting accusations that it is seeking to delay the elections. The party stressed it would not accept any postponement, instead accusing what it described as "the resistance forces," the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), and some independents of maneuvering to delay the polls after their electoral prospects dwindled.

