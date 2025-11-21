Lebanese President Aoun and Army Commander visit Tyre barracks ahead of Independence Day

21-11-2025 | 03:33
Lebanese President Aoun and Army Commander visit Tyre barracks ahead of Independence Day
Lebanese President Aoun and Army Commander visit Tyre barracks ahead of Independence Day

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Army Commander Rodolph Haykal visited the Benoît Barakat Barracks in Tyre, where they were received by South Litani Sector Commander Brig. Gen. Nicolas Tabet. 

The visit began with an official welcome accompanied by military music, followed by a meeting focused on security developments, ongoing Israeli attacks, and the work of Lebanese Army units deployed in the south.

President Aoun and Gen. Haykal departed the barracks aboard a helicopter escorted by two others. The visit comes as part of efforts to support the military institution on the eve of Lebanon’s 82nd Independence Day.

