Suicide bomber detonates explosive belt in Syria's Aleppo, no other casualties: State TV

17-08-2025 | 13:41
Suicide bomber detonates explosive belt in Syria's Aleppo, no other casualties: State TV

A suicide bomber detonated an explosive belt in Syria's northern city of Aleppo on Sunday, killing himself but causing no other casualties, state news agency SANA said.

The blast occurred near a bakery in the city's al-Maysar neighborhood, a security source told SANA.


