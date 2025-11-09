News
Lebanon’s PM Salam calls for reform and unity, vows one army and one law in exclusive LBCI interview — major remarks
Lebanon News
09-11-2025 | 16:00
High views
Share
Share
5
min
Lebanon’s PM Salam calls for reform and unity, vows one army and one law in exclusive LBCI interview — major remarks
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam reflected on his government’s achievements and challenges in an interview with LBCI, stressing that meaningful reform is vital for Lebanon’s recovery. He highlighted efforts to rebuild trust, strengthen state authority, and advance economic reforms amid ongoing security challenges.
“One of the biggest obstacles during our government’s term was the weight of entrenched habits and the difficulty of change,” he said. “I understand that change is not easy, but in my view, the country cannot progress without it, and by change I mean fundamental reform.”
Salam also reaffirmed the government’s unified stance on national security. “We are all committed to ending Israeli occupation, stopping daily attacks, and securing the return of our detainees, in line with agreements signed by the previous government. We have reiterated our commitment to Resolution 1701 and our right as a state to defend ourselves. There is consensus in the government on this.”
He detailed key economic and financial initiatives. “From day one, we launched a comprehensive reform workshop in the financial and economic sectors and prepared a series of necessary reform decisions,” adding: “We have prepared a bank restructuring plan and are currently working on a project for financial regularity and deposit recovery.”
Salam stressed that reforms alone are insufficient to revitalize the economy. “We initiated a major reform effort, but it alone is not enough to relaunch the economy and attract the investments the country needs. This also requires security, stability, and turning the principle of exclusive arms control into a real operational reality.”
He also emphasized that the government’s main asset is the trust of the people, which it aims to maintain and strengthen. Salam noted that a major challenge when his government took office was the significant gap between the state and its citizens.
During the LBCI interview, Salam highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to mobilize Arab and Western support to secure Israel’s withdrawal and end its attacks on Lebanon. He said the government is also working to restore the state’s authority over decisions of war and peace, stressing that Lebanon must have one army, one decision, and one law — principles on which his government will not compromise.
He noted that the government maintains communication channels with all parties, including Hezbollah.
He stated that upon assuming office, his team assessed the situation and listened to the suffering of residents in southern Lebanon, and is now working to secure the necessary funds for reconstruction. “If anyone has a better plan, let them share it,” he said, adding that he is not responsible for the destruction.
The prime minister rejected any notion of returning to civil strife, saying the Lebanese people have suffered enough from internal wars. He stressed his firm stance on enforcing the law, citing the recent case involving the lighting of the Raoucheh Rock.
Salam reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to the ceasefire agreement and the Arab Peace Initiative, saying that genuine peace can only be achieved through justice, equality, and the establishment of a Palestinian state under a two-state solution.
He also underscored his cooperative relationship with President Joseph Aoun, noting that while they are different leaders, they share a unified vision. On the appointment of the central bank governor, the prime minister said the government adhered strictly to constitutional principles.
Salam said he has known Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri for a long time, noting that while they agree on some matters and differ on others, he said he does not wish to see a return to the former so-called “troika” power structure.
Acknowledging the need for change, he expressed that reform is harder than he initially expected. Without accountability, he said, true change cannot happen — a principle he remains more committed to than ever.
In the interview on Sunday, he reaffirmed his deep connection to Lebanon, saying he has never been detached from the country and that his career has always been dedicated to defending it and closely following its daily affairs.
Salam said the government has already begun preparations for the upcoming parliamentary elections, stressing that holding them on schedule is essential to maintaining the credibility of his administration. He emphasized that ensuring the highest levels of transparency and neutrality will be a top priority.
The prime minister concluded by underscoring his commitment to open communication with citizens, saying his door remains open to anyone wishing to share ideas or raise concerns.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Nawaf Salam
Government
Reforms
Israel
Resolution 1701
Joseph Aoun
Nabih Berri
Hezbollah
