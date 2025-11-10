BBC chairman apologises for 'error of judgement' in Trump speech edit

World News
10-11-2025 | 08:12
High views
BBC chairman apologises for &#39;error of judgement&#39; in Trump speech edit
0min
BBC chairman apologises for 'error of judgement' in Trump speech edit

The BBC's chairman apologised on Monday for an "error of judgement" involving the editing of a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump, which has resulted in high-profile resignations at the UK broadcaster.

"We accept that the way the speech was edited did give the impression of a direct call for violent action. The BBC would like to apologise for that error of judgement," Samir Shah said in a letter to a parliamentary watchdog committee.

The BBC's director general and its head of news both resigned on Sunday after it emerged that a former external standards adviser had raised impartiality concerns over the editing of Trump's speech to suggest he had directly instigated the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

AFP

World News

United Kingdom

BBC

Donald Trump

