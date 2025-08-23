Israeli-American consultations continue on US proposal, sources tell LBCI

23-08-2025 | 11:46
Israeli-American consultations continue on US proposal, sources tell LBCI
Israeli-American consultations continue on US proposal, sources tell LBCI

Sources told LBCI that Israeli and American officials are continuing consultations regarding Israel’s response to the U.S. proposal.

The discussions come ahead of the expected visit of U.S. envoys Morgan Ortagus and Tom Barrack.

