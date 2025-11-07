News
Turkey preparing law to let PKK fighters return under peace plan: Reuters
Middle East News
07-11-2025 | 07:18
Turkey preparing law to let PKK fighters return under peace plan: Reuters
Turkey is preparing a law to let thousands of Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters and civilians return home from hideouts in northern Iraq under negotiations to end generations of war.
A senior Middle East official and a Kurdish political party source in Turkey said the proposed law would protect those returning home but stop short of offering a general amnesty for crimes committed by former militants. Some militant leaders could be sent to third countries under the plans.
Bringing PKK guerrillas and their families home from their bases in mountainous northern Iraq is seen as one of the final hurdles in a peace process launched a year ago to end a war that has killed 40,000 people.
Reuters
