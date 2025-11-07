Turkey preparing law to let PKK fighters return under peace plan: Reuters

Middle East News
07-11-2025 | 07:18
0min
Turkey preparing law to let PKK fighters return under peace plan: Reuters

Turkey is preparing a law to let thousands of Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters and civilians return home from hideouts in northern Iraq under negotiations to end generations of war.

A senior Middle East official and a Kurdish political party source in Turkey said the proposed law would protect those returning home but stop short of offering a general amnesty for crimes committed by former militants. Some militant leaders could be sent to third countries under the plans.

Bringing PKK guerrillas and their families home from their bases in mountainous northern Iraq is seen as one of the final hurdles in a peace process launched a year ago to end a war that has killed 40,000 people.



Reuters
 

Middle East News

Turkey

Law

PKK

Fighters

Peace

Plan

Reuters

Nearly 100 people abducted or disappeared in Syria since January: UN
Iran's Pezeshkian says Tehran seeks peace, but will not bow to coercion
