Trump says 'open' to considering lifting Iran sanctions

World News
07-11-2025 | 07:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump says &#39;open&#39; to considering lifting Iran sanctions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Trump says 'open' to considering lifting Iran sanctions

President Donald Trump said that Iran has asked for heavy U.S. sanctions against Tehran to be lifted -- and that he is open to having a discussion about it.

"Frankly, Iran has been asking if the sanctions could be lifted. Iran has got very heavy U.S. sanctions, and it makes it really hard," Trump said during a dinner with Central Asian leaders.

"I'm open to hearing that, and we'll see what happens, but I would be open to it."

Western countries, including the United States, have long accused Iran of seeking to acquire atomic weapons, while Iran insists its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.

Tehran has been reeling under years of international sanctions, especially after the United States in 2018 withdrew from an international nuclear accord with Tehran and reimposed tough punitive measures.

In mid-June, Israel launched an unprecedented bombing campaign against Iran, triggering a war that saw the United States join briefly with strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

The 12-day war with Israel, which prompted an Iranian response with missile and drone strikes, derailed nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington, which had begun in April.

Trump said that Iran had once been the "bully of the Middle East" but no longer had the "possibility of nuclear weapons."

The Republican president, who returned to office in January, has repeatedly said the strikes obliterated Iran's nuclear program, but the full extent of the damage remains unknown.

In September, the United Nations reinstated sanctions against Tehran under the so-called "snapback" mechanism after Britain, France, and Germany triggered the process.

Those measures bar dealings linked to the Islamic Republic's nuclear and ballistic missile activities.

Oman, which has hosted several rounds of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks, has called on both sides to return to negotiations.

The talks had aimed for a new agreement that would curb Iran's nuclear activities in return for sanctions relief.

AFP

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Iran

Sanctions

LBCI Next
UN warns of 'clear preparations' for more fighting in Sudan's Kordofan
EU restricts visas for Russian nationals over Ukraine war
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-19

Iran says made 'fair' proposal to avert sanctions snapback

LBCI
World News
2025-09-25

Trump says US sanctions on Turkey could end 'almost immediately'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-13

Trump says would be 'great to get a peace deal' with Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-13

Netanyahu says Israel is open to 'peace treaties' with Arab, Muslim countries

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:29

Pope Leo's critique of Trump emboldens top US Catholics to help immigrants

LBCI
World News
09:24

UN warns of 'clear preparations' for more fighting in Sudan's Kordofan

LBCI
World News
06:45

EU restricts visas for Russian nationals over Ukraine war

LBCI
World News
06:21

Britain removes sanctions on Syria's president, interior minister

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-05

Israel intensifies Gaza operations as UN prepares to debate US proposal for international force

LBCI
World News
06:21

Britain removes sanctions on Syria's president, interior minister

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-04

Jeita Grotto scandal: Unauthorized event triggers outrage and investigation

LBCI
Middle East News
13:27

Israeli broadcaster: Security cabinet meets to discuss potential escalation with Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:38

LBCI sources: Lebanese army commander denies Israeli claims of Hezbollah rebuilding in the south

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:59

Israeli broadcaster: Recent strikes in Lebanon were coordinated with the United States

LBCI
Middle East News
13:27

Israeli broadcaster: Security cabinet meets to discuss potential escalation with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

Israeli army issues warning to residents in Kfar Dounine, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:38

UNIFIL condemns Israeli airstrikes in south Lebanon, calls for restraint

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:16

Israel keeps northern front open as pressure builds on Lebanon over Hezbollah’s weapons—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:53

Lebanon’s state control of arms and war decisions top priorities, says PM Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:41

Israeli army warns residents of Zawtar el-Charqiyeh to evacuate ahead of strikes

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More