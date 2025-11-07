News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Catchy Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump says 'open' to considering lifting Iran sanctions
World News
07-11-2025 | 07:22
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Trump says 'open' to considering lifting Iran sanctions
President Donald Trump said that Iran has asked for heavy U.S. sanctions against Tehran to be lifted -- and that he is open to having a discussion about it.
"Frankly, Iran has been asking if the sanctions could be lifted. Iran has got very heavy U.S. sanctions, and it makes it really hard," Trump said during a dinner with Central Asian leaders.
"I'm open to hearing that, and we'll see what happens, but I would be open to it."
Western countries, including the United States, have long accused Iran of seeking to acquire atomic weapons, while Iran insists its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.
Tehran has been reeling under years of international sanctions, especially after the United States in 2018 withdrew from an international nuclear accord with Tehran and reimposed tough punitive measures.
In mid-June, Israel launched an unprecedented bombing campaign against Iran, triggering a war that saw the United States join briefly with strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.
The 12-day war with Israel, which prompted an Iranian response with missile and drone strikes, derailed nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington, which had begun in April.
Trump said that Iran had once been the "bully of the Middle East" but no longer had the "possibility of nuclear weapons."
The Republican president, who returned to office in January, has repeatedly said the strikes obliterated Iran's nuclear program, but the full extent of the damage remains unknown.
In September, the United Nations reinstated sanctions against Tehran under the so-called "snapback" mechanism after Britain, France, and Germany triggered the process.
Those measures bar dealings linked to the Islamic Republic's nuclear and ballistic missile activities.
Oman, which has hosted several rounds of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks, has called on both sides to return to negotiations.
The talks had aimed for a new agreement that would curb Iran's nuclear activities in return for sanctions relief.
AFP
World News
United States
Donald Trump
Iran
Sanctions
Next
UN warns of 'clear preparations' for more fighting in Sudan's Kordofan
EU restricts visas for Russian nationals over Ukraine war
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-09-19
Iran says made 'fair' proposal to avert sanctions snapback
Middle East News
2025-09-19
Iran says made 'fair' proposal to avert sanctions snapback
0
World News
2025-09-25
Trump says US sanctions on Turkey could end 'almost immediately'
World News
2025-09-25
Trump says US sanctions on Turkey could end 'almost immediately'
0
Middle East News
2025-10-13
Trump says would be 'great to get a peace deal' with Iran
Middle East News
2025-10-13
Trump says would be 'great to get a peace deal' with Iran
0
Middle East News
2025-10-13
Netanyahu says Israel is open to 'peace treaties' with Arab, Muslim countries
Middle East News
2025-10-13
Netanyahu says Israel is open to 'peace treaties' with Arab, Muslim countries
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:29
Pope Leo's critique of Trump emboldens top US Catholics to help immigrants
World News
09:29
Pope Leo's critique of Trump emboldens top US Catholics to help immigrants
0
World News
09:24
UN warns of 'clear preparations' for more fighting in Sudan's Kordofan
World News
09:24
UN warns of 'clear preparations' for more fighting in Sudan's Kordofan
0
World News
06:45
EU restricts visas for Russian nationals over Ukraine war
World News
06:45
EU restricts visas for Russian nationals over Ukraine war
0
World News
06:21
Britain removes sanctions on Syria's president, interior minister
World News
06:21
Britain removes sanctions on Syria's president, interior minister
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-05
Israel intensifies Gaza operations as UN prepares to debate US proposal for international force
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-05
Israel intensifies Gaza operations as UN prepares to debate US proposal for international force
0
World News
06:21
Britain removes sanctions on Syria's president, interior minister
World News
06:21
Britain removes sanctions on Syria's president, interior minister
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-04
Jeita Grotto scandal: Unauthorized event triggers outrage and investigation
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-04
Jeita Grotto scandal: Unauthorized event triggers outrage and investigation
0
Middle East News
13:27
Israeli broadcaster: Security cabinet meets to discuss potential escalation with Lebanon
Middle East News
13:27
Israeli broadcaster: Security cabinet meets to discuss potential escalation with Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:38
LBCI sources: Lebanese army commander denies Israeli claims of Hezbollah rebuilding in the south
Lebanon News
13:38
LBCI sources: Lebanese army commander denies Israeli claims of Hezbollah rebuilding in the south
2
Lebanon News
11:59
Israeli broadcaster: Recent strikes in Lebanon were coordinated with the United States
Lebanon News
11:59
Israeli broadcaster: Recent strikes in Lebanon were coordinated with the United States
3
Middle East News
13:27
Israeli broadcaster: Security cabinet meets to discuss potential escalation with Lebanon
Middle East News
13:27
Israeli broadcaster: Security cabinet meets to discuss potential escalation with Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
10:42
Israeli army issues warning to residents in Kfar Dounine, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:42
Israeli army issues warning to residents in Kfar Dounine, South Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
14:38
UNIFIL condemns Israeli airstrikes in south Lebanon, calls for restraint
Lebanon News
14:38
UNIFIL condemns Israeli airstrikes in south Lebanon, calls for restraint
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:16
Israel keeps northern front open as pressure builds on Lebanon over Hezbollah’s weapons—the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:16
Israel keeps northern front open as pressure builds on Lebanon over Hezbollah’s weapons—the details
7
Lebanon News
03:53
Lebanon’s state control of arms and war decisions top priorities, says PM Salam
Lebanon News
03:53
Lebanon’s state control of arms and war decisions top priorities, says PM Salam
8
Lebanon News
09:41
Israeli army warns residents of Zawtar el-Charqiyeh to evacuate ahead of strikes
Lebanon News
09:41
Israeli army warns residents of Zawtar el-Charqiyeh to evacuate ahead of strikes
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More