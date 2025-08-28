Iran said Thursday that the decision by European powers to trigger a mechanism for reimposing U.N. sanctions under a stalled 2015 nuclear deal would undermine its cooperation with the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog.

"This decision by the three European countries will seriously undermine the ongoing process of interaction and cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)," the foreign ministry said in a statement, calling the move a "provocative and unnecessary escalation."

AFP