Turkish parliamentary delegation meets jailed PKK leader Ocalan

24-11-2025 | 12:58
Turkish parliamentary delegation meets jailed PKK leader Ocalan
Turkish parliamentary delegation meets jailed PKK leader Ocalan

A delegation from a Turkish parliamentary commission overseeing the disarmament of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militant group paid their first visit to its jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan on Monday, the parliamentary speaker's office said.

In their meeting in a prison on the island of Imrali off Istanbul, the delegation asked Ocalan about the PKK's dissolution and disarmament as well as the implementation of an agreement with the Syrian government and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a statement said.

