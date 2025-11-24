News
Documentaries
Turkish parliamentary delegation meets jailed PKK leader Ocalan
Middle East News
24-11-2025 | 12:58
Turkish parliamentary delegation meets jailed PKK leader Ocalan
A delegation from a Turkish parliamentary commission overseeing the disarmament of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militant group paid their first visit to its jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan on Monday, the parliamentary speaker's office said.
In their meeting in a prison on the island of Imrali off Istanbul, the delegation asked Ocalan about the PKK's dissolution and disarmament as well as the implementation of an agreement with the Syrian government and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a statement said.
Reuters
Middle East News
Turkey
Disarmament
Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK)
Abdullah Ocalan
Next
UAE slams Sudan army chief's 'obstructive' truce rejection
One-hour window: How Israel says it tracked and killed Hezbollah’s No. 2 in Beirut’s southern suburbs
Previous
