Amal, Hezbollah ministers walk out of cabinet session

Lebanon News
05-09-2025 | 09:01
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Amal, Hezbollah ministers walk out of cabinet session
Amal, Hezbollah ministers walk out of cabinet session

Ministers from the Amal Movement and Hezbollah, along with Minister Fadi Makki, walked out of the cabinet session.
 
Earlier, ministers Mohammad Haidar, Rakan Nasreddine, Yassine Jaber, and Tamara el-Zein had also left the meeting hall.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Ministers

Amal Movement

Hezbollah

Cabinet

Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Neglected invoices at Beirut Port: Over $1 million recovered for Lebanese treasury
