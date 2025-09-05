News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Motorsports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Amal, Hezbollah ministers walk out of cabinet session
Lebanon News
05-09-2025 | 09:01
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Amal, Hezbollah ministers walk out of cabinet session
Ministers from the Amal Movement and Hezbollah, along with Minister Fadi Makki, walked out of the cabinet session.
Earlier, ministers Mohammad Haidar, Rakan Nasreddine, Yassine Jaber, and Tamara el-Zein had also left the meeting hall.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Ministers
Amal Movement
Hezbollah
Cabinet
Next
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Neglected invoices at Beirut Port: Over $1 million recovered for Lebanese treasury
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:31
Environment minister clarifies walkout did not coincide with army commander’s arrival
Lebanon News
10:31
Environment minister clarifies walkout did not coincide with army commander’s arrival
0
Lebanon News
10:15
President Aoun returns judiciary law to cabinet over concerns
Lebanon News
10:15
President Aoun returns judiciary law to cabinet over concerns
0
Lebanon News
09:49
Labor Minister Mohammad Haidar withdraws from cabinet session, citing political stance
Lebanon News
09:49
Labor Minister Mohammad Haidar withdraws from cabinet session, citing political stance
0
Lebanon News
09:25
Breaking: Minister Fadi Makki submits resignation to President Aoun
Lebanon News
09:25
Breaking: Minister Fadi Makki submits resignation to President Aoun
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:42
Army reinforcements seen in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Commander Haykal concludes plan presentation to cabinet
Lebanon News
10:42
Army reinforcements seen in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Commander Haykal concludes plan presentation to cabinet
0
Lebanon News
10:31
Environment minister clarifies walkout did not coincide with army commander’s arrival
Lebanon News
10:31
Environment minister clarifies walkout did not coincide with army commander’s arrival
0
Lebanon News
10:15
President Aoun returns judiciary law to cabinet over concerns
Lebanon News
10:15
President Aoun returns judiciary law to cabinet over concerns
0
Lebanon News
09:49
Labor Minister Mohammad Haidar withdraws from cabinet session, citing political stance
Lebanon News
09:49
Labor Minister Mohammad Haidar withdraws from cabinet session, citing political stance
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-22
Lebanese singer Elissa’s funds frozen, stolen as fugitive escapes security net — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-22
Lebanese singer Elissa’s funds frozen, stolen as fugitive escapes security net — the details
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-23
Israel president, on Gaza visit, says acting 'according to international law'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-23
Israel president, on Gaza visit, says acting 'according to international law'
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-04
Arab League backs Lebanon’s state-only arms policy, urges full Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
2025-09-04
Arab League backs Lebanon’s state-only arms policy, urges full Israeli withdrawal
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
Berri says open to dialogue on weapons future, considers 'unacceptable' to burden Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
Berri says open to dialogue on weapons future, considers 'unacceptable' to burden Lebanese Army
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:13
Israel targets engineering equipment: Lebanon border zone sees new raids
News Bulletin Reports
13:13
Israel targets engineering equipment: Lebanon border zone sees new raids
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
The weapons question: Will Friday's Cabinet session ignite Lebanon's streets?
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
The weapons question: Will Friday's Cabinet session ignite Lebanon's streets?
3
Lebanon News
03:13
New York Times: Lebanon faces US aid cuts and possible Israeli offensive without decisive Hezbollah disarmament plan
Lebanon News
03:13
New York Times: Lebanon faces US aid cuts and possible Israeli offensive without decisive Hezbollah disarmament plan
4
Lebanon News
03:32
Lebanese Army raises readiness to 75% ahead of cabinet session, denies full mobilization reports
Lebanon News
03:32
Lebanese Army raises readiness to 75% ahead of cabinet session, denies full mobilization reports
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
'Little Lebanon': Inside Israel's mock village built to train for war
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
'Little Lebanon': Inside Israel's mock village built to train for war
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Neglected invoices at Beirut Port: Over $1 million recovered for Lebanese treasury
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Neglected invoices at Beirut Port: Over $1 million recovered for Lebanese treasury
7
Lebanon News
02:59
Lebanese Cabinet to meet over army plan to restrict Hezbollah’s weapons amid party’s opposition
Lebanon News
02:59
Lebanese Cabinet to meet over army plan to restrict Hezbollah’s weapons amid party’s opposition
8
Lebanon News
09:25
Breaking: Minister Fadi Makki submits resignation to President Aoun
Lebanon News
09:25
Breaking: Minister Fadi Makki submits resignation to President Aoun
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More