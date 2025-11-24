News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Documentaries
Islamic Jihad says found body of one of last three Gaza hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
24-11-2025 | 14:12
The armed wing of Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad said it had found the body of one of the last three hostages held in Gaza on Monday.
"Today we found the body of one of the enemy prisoners during search operations in areas controlled by the Israeli army in the central Gaza Strip," the al-Quds Brigades said in a statement.
A source in Islamic Jihad, who requested anonymity, confirmed the body belonged to one of the last three hostages held by militants in the territory.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Palestine
Islamic Jihad
Hostages
Israeli military to sack several generals over October 7 attack
Israeli military says it killed Hamas commander in Gaza
Related Articles
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-13
Israel received body of one of last four Gaza hostages: PM's office
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-13
Hamas, Islamic Jihad say to hand over Gaza hostage body at 1800 GMT
Middle East News
2025-09-09
Islamic Jihad says Israel's targeting of Hamas leaders 'blatant criminal act'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-03
Israel says remains handed over by Hamas identified as those of three hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:20
Gaza Humanitarian Foundation announces end of its mission
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:40
Israeli military to sack several generals over October 7 attack
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-23
Israeli military says it killed Hamas commander in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-22
Gaza civil defense says 21 killed in Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-14
Lebanon, Poland discuss strengthening ties and support for security and reconstruction
World News
2025-11-03
Tanzania's Samia Suluhu Hassan inaugurated as President: state TV
World News
10:21
Poland summons Israeli ambassador over Yad Vashem post, minister says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-15
Israel returns 45 Palestinian bodies to Gaza
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
1
Lebanon News
04:45
Rabih Khalife tells LBCI: Lebanon is facing water scarcity, this year is exceptional
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
In the details: How did Israel kill Hezbollah’s No. 2 — and what does it mean for the group and Lebanon?
Middle East News
14:23
Iran Guards urge 'revenge' after Israel kills Hezbollah chief
Lebanon News
00:21
Netanyahu: Lebanon must fulfill its commitments and disarm Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel escalates threats against Lebanon following Haytham Tabtabai’s assassination
Lebanon News
00:30
Iran's Ali Larijani reacts to Tabatabai’s killing, sends condolences to Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
What led to the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire: Inside the frantic diplomacy that followed weeks of escalation
Lebanon News
02:46
Iran condemns Israel’s killing of Hezbollah military commander Tabatabai
