Islamic Jihad says found body of one of last three Gaza hostages

Israel-Gaza War Updates
24-11-2025 | 14:12
High views
Islamic Jihad says found body of one of last three Gaza hostages
Islamic Jihad says found body of one of last three Gaza hostages

The armed wing of Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad said it had found the body of one of the last three hostages held in Gaza on Monday.

"Today we found the body of one of the enemy prisoners during search operations in areas controlled by the Israeli army in the central Gaza Strip," the al-Quds Brigades said in a statement.

A source in Islamic Jihad, who requested anonymity, confirmed the body belonged to one of the last three hostages held by militants in the territory.

AFP

 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Palestine

Islamic Jihad

Hostages

