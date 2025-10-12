Hamas insists seven Palestinian leaders be freed in hostage-prisoner swap: AFP

Israel-Gaza War Updates
12-10-2025 | 10:41
Hamas insists seven Palestinian leaders be freed in hostage-prisoner swap: AFP
0min
Hamas insists seven Palestinian leaders be freed in hostage-prisoner swap: AFP

Hamas insists that the list of prisoners Israel is set to release under a Gaza ceasefire deal includes seven senior Palestinian leaders, sources close to negotiators told AFP Sunday.

"Hamas insists that the final list include seven senior leaders, most notably Marwan Barghouti, Ahmad Saadat, Ibrahim Hamed, and Abbas Al-Sayyed," a source said. The detail was confirmed by a second source.

The first source also said that Hamas and its allied militant groups had "completed all preparations" for handing over to Israel all the living hostages and some of the deceased ones held in Gaza.

AFP

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Israel

Gaza

Ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

