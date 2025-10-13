Syrian Kurdish leader tells AFP preliminary agreement reached to merge forces with Damascus

Syrian Kurdish leader Mazloum Abdi has announced to AFP that he had reached a "preliminary agreement" with Damascus on the integration of his troops into the Syrian security forces.



In an interview with AFP in Hasakeh, northeastern Syria, on Sunday, Abdi said the two sides had reached "a preliminary understanding regarding the mechanism for integrating the SDF (Syrian Democratic Forces) and the (Kurdish) Internal Security Forces within the framework of defence and interior ministries."



AFP