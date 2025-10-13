EU welcomes Gaza hostage release, crediting Trump

Israel-Gaza War Updates
13-10-2025 | 03:25
High views
EU welcomes Gaza hostage release, crediting Trump
EU welcomes Gaza hostage release, crediting Trump

The head of European diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, welcomed on Monday the release of seven Israeli hostages by Hamas, highlighting U.S. President Donald Trump's role in this "crucial milestone towards peace."

"President Trump made this breakthrough possible," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.


AFP
 
Hamas handed over all 20 living Israeli hostages to the Red Cross: Public broadcaster
Israeli army says Red Cross on way to pick up second group of hostages
