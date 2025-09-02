Israeli army says intercepted drone launched from Yemen

02-09-2025 | 06:10
Israeli army says intercepted drone launched from Yemen
Israeli army says intercepted drone launched from Yemen

The Israeli army intercepted on Tuesday a drone launched from Yemen before it could enter Israeli airspace. 

According to Avichay Adraee’s post on X, no alerts were activated during the incident.

