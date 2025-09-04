Israel vows to inflict ‘biblical plagues’ on Yemen's Houthis

Middle East News
04-09-2025 | 03:38
High views
Israel vows to inflict 'biblical plagues' on Yemen's Houthis
Israel vows to inflict ‘biblical plagues’ on Yemen's Houthis

Israel's defense minister vowed Thursday to inflict the biblical 10 plagues of Egypt on Yemen's Houthi rebels after they stepped up their missile attacks against Israel.

"The Houthis are firing missiles at Israel again. A plague of darkness, a plague of the firstborn -- we will complete all 10 plagues," Israel Katz posted on X.

Earlier on Thursday, the Israeli army said a missile fired from Yemen struck outside Israeli territory, a day after it intercepted two Houthi missiles.

The Houthis' military spokesman, Yahya Saree, said the rebels had targeted Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport with a ballistic missile.

The Houthis have vowed to step up their attacks on Israel, after their prime minister and 11 other senior officials were killed in Israeli airstrikes last week.

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Egypt

Yemen

Houthi

Israel Katz

