News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel vows to inflict ‘biblical plagues’ on Yemen's Houthis
Middle East News
04-09-2025 | 03:38
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel vows to inflict ‘biblical plagues’ on Yemen's Houthis
Israel's defense minister vowed Thursday to inflict the biblical 10 plagues of Egypt on Yemen's Houthi rebels after they stepped up their missile attacks against Israel.
"The Houthis are firing missiles at Israel again. A plague of darkness, a plague of the firstborn -- we will complete all 10 plagues," Israel Katz posted on X.
Earlier on Thursday, the Israeli army said a missile fired from Yemen struck outside Israeli territory, a day after it intercepted two Houthi missiles.
The Houthis' military spokesman, Yahya Saree, said the rebels had targeted Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport with a ballistic missile.
The Houthis have vowed to step up their attacks on Israel, after their prime minister and 11 other senior officials were killed in Israeli airstrikes last week.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Egypt
Yemen
Houthi
Israel Katz
Next
Turkey bans French singer's concert after protest calls over his pro-Israeli stance
Moroccan feminist gets 30 months in jail for blasphemy: Lawyer
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-06-22
Yemen's Houthis say ready to attack Red Sea shipping after US strikes on Iran
Middle East News
2025-06-22
Yemen's Houthis say ready to attack Red Sea shipping after US strikes on Iran
0
Middle East News
2025-06-13
Yemen's Houthis say Iran has right to self-defense, nuclear program after Israel strikes
Middle East News
2025-06-13
Yemen's Houthis say Iran has right to self-defense, nuclear program after Israel strikes
0
Middle East News
2025-07-10
Yemen's Houthis claim missile attack targeting Israel
Middle East News
2025-07-10
Yemen's Houthis claim missile attack targeting Israel
0
Middle East News
2025-07-09
Yemen's Houthis claim recent deadly Red Sea attack on merchant ship
Middle East News
2025-07-09
Yemen's Houthis claim recent deadly Red Sea attack on merchant ship
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
07:24
Turkey bans French singer's concert after protest calls over his pro-Israeli stance
Middle East News
07:24
Turkey bans French singer's concert after protest calls over his pro-Israeli stance
0
Middle East News
15:46
Moroccan feminist gets 30 months in jail for blasphemy: Lawyer
Middle East News
15:46
Moroccan feminist gets 30 months in jail for blasphemy: Lawyer
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Lost evidence and conflicting accounts deepen Imam Musa al-Sadr mystery—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Lost evidence and conflicting accounts deepen Imam Musa al-Sadr mystery—the details
0
Middle East News
12:31
Israeli army says tracked missile fired from Yemen, working to intercept it
Middle East News
12:31
Israeli army says tracked missile fired from Yemen, working to intercept it
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-09
PM Salam reaffirms strong ties with Australia, discusses reforms and foreign cooperation
Lebanon News
2025-05-09
PM Salam reaffirms strong ties with Australia, discusses reforms and foreign cooperation
0
Middle East News
2025-06-24
Israel attacks Iran's city of Babolsar, says ceasefire came into effect after speaking with Trump
Middle East News
2025-06-24
Israel attacks Iran's city of Babolsar, says ceasefire came into effect after speaking with Trump
0
Lebanon News
15:15
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple villages in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:15
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple villages in South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-25
‘Trump economic zone’: Could the ‘Gaza Riviera’ project reach southern Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-25
‘Trump economic zone’: Could the ‘Gaza Riviera’ project reach southern Lebanon?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:15
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple villages in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:15
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple villages in South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
15:40
Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah sites in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:40
Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah sites in South Lebanon
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Hezbollah-Amal bloc expected as Cabinet examines weapons consolidation plan
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Hezbollah-Amal bloc expected as Cabinet examines weapons consolidation plan
4
Lebanon News
03:31
MEA reassures travelers: Engine crisis affected few flights, safety never at risk
Lebanon News
03:31
MEA reassures travelers: Engine crisis affected few flights, safety never at risk
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Lost evidence and conflicting accounts deepen Imam Musa al-Sadr mystery—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Lost evidence and conflicting accounts deepen Imam Musa al-Sadr mystery—the details
6
Lebanon News
09:11
Israeli army claims airstrike targets Hezbollah site in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:11
Israeli army claims airstrike targets Hezbollah site in South Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
08:50
Israeli airstrike targets building between Kharayeb and Zrariyeh, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:50
Israeli airstrike targets building between Kharayeb and Zrariyeh, South Lebanon
8
Middle East News
11:24
IAEA says Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium increased ahead of Israeli strike
Middle East News
11:24
IAEA says Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium increased ahead of Israeli strike
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More