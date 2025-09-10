News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ibtasim Ayoha Al General
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Several dead in Israeli strike on Houthi armed forces media building
Middle East News
10-09-2025 | 11:02
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Several dead in Israeli strike on Houthi armed forces media building
An unspecified number of people have been killed and wounded in Israeli strikes on a building housing the Houthi armed forces' media operation, rebel television said on Wednesday.
"Martyrs, wounded, and several homes damaged as a result of the Israeli attack on the Moral Guidance Headquarters," Al-Masirah television reported.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Strike
Houthis
Yemen
Next
Israel doesn't 'always act in the interests of the US,' ambassador says after Qatar strikes
Qatar says US warning came after Israeli strike started
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-06-14
Israeli media: Strike in Yemen targeted Houthi Chief of Staff Mohammed al-Ghamari
Middle East News
2025-06-14
Israeli media: Strike in Yemen targeted Houthi Chief of Staff Mohammed al-Ghamari
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-08
Two dead in Israeli strike on north Lebanon, according to health ministry
Lebanon News
2025-07-08
Two dead in Israeli strike on north Lebanon, according to health ministry
0
Middle East News
2025-06-13
Iran media says eight killed in Israeli strike on northwest
Middle East News
2025-06-13
Iran media says eight killed in Israeli strike on northwest
0
Middle East News
2025-06-17
Iran armed forces urge evacuation of residents in major Israeli cities
Middle East News
2025-06-17
Iran armed forces urge evacuation of residents in major Israeli cities
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:18
Canada 'evaluating' relations with Israel after Qatar strikes
World News
13:18
Canada 'evaluating' relations with Israel after Qatar strikes
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From Gaza to Qatar: Is Israel’s strike on Doha part of a 77-year-old security-driven narrative?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From Gaza to Qatar: Is Israel’s strike on Doha part of a 77-year-old security-driven narrative?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Elizabeth Tsurkov’s release sparks debate over prisoner swaps and US withdrawal from Iraq—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Elizabeth Tsurkov’s release sparks debate over prisoner swaps and US withdrawal from Iraq—the details
0
Middle East News
11:24
UN Council talks on Israel's Qatar strike postponed to Thursday
Middle East News
11:24
UN Council talks on Israel's Qatar strike postponed to Thursday
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-09-09
Axios: Israeli source claims Doha explosion was attempt on Hamas officials
Middle East News
2025-09-09
Axios: Israeli source claims Doha explosion was attempt on Hamas officials
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Elizabeth Tsurkov’s release sparks debate over prisoner swaps and US withdrawal from Iraq—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Elizabeth Tsurkov’s release sparks debate over prisoner swaps and US withdrawal from Iraq—the details
0
Middle East News
2025-06-17
Israel's El Al Airlines expects to begin rescue flights Wednesday
Middle East News
2025-06-17
Israel's El Al Airlines expects to begin rescue flights Wednesday
0
Middle East News
07:41
Iran says denying UN inspectors access to nuclear sites for now
Middle East News
07:41
Iran says denying UN inspectors access to nuclear sites for now
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:45
MPs warn of ‘ticking time bomb’ as 150,000 tons of asbestos waste sit in Beirut
Lebanon News
05:45
MPs warn of ‘ticking time bomb’ as 150,000 tons of asbestos waste sit in Beirut
2
Lebanon News
03:48
Lebanon fully cooperating with Saudi Arabia, Kuwait on anti-narcotics efforts, interior minister says
Lebanon News
03:48
Lebanon fully cooperating with Saudi Arabia, Kuwait on anti-narcotics efforts, interior minister says
3
Lebanon News
11:59
Naim Qassem: US seeks to hand Lebanon to Israel, Hezbollah will never yield to pressure
Lebanon News
11:59
Naim Qassem: US seeks to hand Lebanon to Israel, Hezbollah will never yield to pressure
4
Middle East News
14:24
Qatar says US warning came after Israeli strike started
Middle East News
14:24
Qatar says US warning came after Israeli strike started
5
World News
05:17
Poland invokes NATO Article 4 for urgent talks after drone incursion
World News
05:17
Poland invokes NATO Article 4 for urgent talks after drone incursion
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:42
Hamas issues statement condemning Israeli strike on delegation in Qatar
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:42
Hamas issues statement condemning Israeli strike on delegation in Qatar
7
Lebanon News
08:43
PM Salam discusses political developments with UN envoy, meets Islamic Group delegation on Lebanon’s challenges and opportunities
Lebanon News
08:43
PM Salam discusses political developments with UN envoy, meets Islamic Group delegation on Lebanon’s challenges and opportunities
8
Middle East News
10:52
Saudi Crown Prince condemns Israeli attack on Doha
Middle East News
10:52
Saudi Crown Prince condemns Israeli attack on Doha
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More