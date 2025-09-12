Death toll rises to 46 in Israeli raids on Yemen

Yemen's Houthi-run Health Ministry said on Thursday the number of casualties in Israel's Wednesday attacks rose to 46 people killed and 165 wounded.



Israel struck the Yemeni capital Sanaa and the northern province of al-Jawf, the latest in a series of attacks and counterstrikes between Israel and the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, part of a spillover from the war in Gaza.



The attack followed an August 30 strike on Sanaa that killed the prime minister of the Houthi-run government and several ministers, in the first such assault to target senior officials.







Reuters