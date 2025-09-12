News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Qatar PM to meet top US officials on Friday after Israeli attack in Doha
Middle East News
12-09-2025 | 03:21
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Qatar PM to meet top US officials on Friday after Israeli attack in Doha
Qatar's prime minister will meet top U.S. officials on Friday and is expected to discuss an Israeli attack in Qatar and the status of talks for a ceasefire in Gaza, which has been under a mounting Israeli assault.
Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani will meet U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the White House in Washington, the State Department said late on Thursday.
Politico and Axios reported the prime minister was also expected to meet President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff.
Reuters
Middle East News
Qatar
PM
US
Israel
Attack
Doha
Next
Death toll rises to 46 in Israeli raids on Yemen
Iran says enriched nuclear material 'under rubble' of facilities hit during Israel war
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-08-27
Ukraine delegation to meet US officials in New York on Friday: Zelensky
World News
2025-08-27
Ukraine delegation to meet US officials in New York on Friday: Zelensky
0
Middle East News
2025-06-23
Qatar says it reserves right to respond after Iranian attack on U.S. military base in Doha
Middle East News
2025-06-23
Qatar says it reserves right to respond after Iranian attack on U.S. military base in Doha
0
World News
07:37
US State Secretary to meet Qatar PM Friday
World News
07:37
US State Secretary to meet Qatar PM Friday
0
Middle East News
2025-09-09
Qatar condemns Israeli attack on Hamas offices in Doha
Middle East News
2025-09-09
Qatar condemns Israeli attack on Hamas offices in Doha
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:37
US State Secretary to meet Qatar PM Friday
World News
07:37
US State Secretary to meet Qatar PM Friday
0
Middle East News
07:27
UAE says summons Israel envoy to condemn 'cowardly' Qatar attack
Middle East News
07:27
UAE says summons Israel envoy to condemn 'cowardly' Qatar attack
0
Middle East News
04:59
UAE summons Israeli ambassador over Israel's attack on Hamas leaders in Doha: Israel's KAN
Middle East News
04:59
UAE summons Israeli ambassador over Israel's attack on Hamas leaders in Doha: Israel's KAN
0
Middle East News
03:58
Death toll rises to 46 in Israeli raids on Yemen
Middle East News
03:58
Death toll rises to 46 in Israeli raids on Yemen
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:30
Lebanon approves Starlink license for nationwide internet service
Lebanon News
11:30
Lebanon approves Starlink license for nationwide internet service
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-10
Arida school in ruins after Israeli strike, leaving 250 Lebanese students without classes
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-10
Arida school in ruins after Israeli strike, leaving 250 Lebanese students without classes
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-12
Defense Minister visits UNIFIL in Naqoura, condemns attacks and calls for mandate renewal
Lebanon News
2025-06-12
Defense Minister visits UNIFIL in Naqoura, condemns attacks and calls for mandate renewal
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-21
UNIFIL Commander tours South Lebanon, reaffirms support for Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
2025-08-21
UNIFIL Commander tours South Lebanon, reaffirms support for Lebanese Army
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:30
Lebanon approves Starlink license for nationwide internet service
Lebanon News
11:30
Lebanon approves Starlink license for nationwide internet service
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israel escalates strikes as Hezbollah rebuilds capabilities, deploys new border defenses
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israel escalates strikes as Hezbollah rebuilds capabilities, deploys new border defenses
3
Lebanon News
10:00
Avichay Adraee conducts field tour in southern Lebanon (Pictures)
Lebanon News
10:00
Avichay Adraee conducts field tour in southern Lebanon (Pictures)
4
Lebanon News
08:15
Hezbollah denies presence or activities in Syria after Syrian Interior Ministry accusations
Lebanon News
08:15
Hezbollah denies presence or activities in Syria after Syrian Interior Ministry accusations
5
Lebanon News
13:10
PM Salam condemns Avichay Adraee provocation near Khiam, urges full withdrawal
Lebanon News
13:10
PM Salam condemns Avichay Adraee provocation near Khiam, urges full withdrawal
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
France steps up in Lebanon: Le Drian pushes Army support and reform talks
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
France steps up in Lebanon: Le Drian pushes Army support and reform talks
7
Lebanon Economy
11:21
IMF: Team of experts to visit Lebanon this month
Lebanon Economy
11:21
IMF: Team of experts to visit Lebanon this month
8
Lebanon News
13:20
Syrian FM Al-Shaibani to visit beirut, government source tells LBCI
Lebanon News
13:20
Syrian FM Al-Shaibani to visit beirut, government source tells LBCI
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More