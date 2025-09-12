Qatar PM to meet top US officials on Friday after Israeli attack in Doha

12-09-2025
Qatar PM to meet top US officials on Friday after Israeli attack in Doha
Qatar PM to meet top US officials on Friday after Israeli attack in Doha

Qatar's prime minister will meet top U.S. officials on Friday and is expected to discuss an Israeli attack in Qatar and the status of talks for a ceasefire in Gaza, which has been under a mounting Israeli assault.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani will meet U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the White House in Washington, the State Department said late on Thursday.

Politico and Axios reported the prime minister was also expected to meet President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff.




Reuters
 

Middle East News

Qatar

PM

US

Israel

Attack

Doha

