Qatar PM to meet top US officials on Friday after Israeli attack in Doha

Qatar's prime minister will meet top U.S. officials on Friday and is expected to discuss an Israeli attack in Qatar and the status of talks for a ceasefire in Gaza, which has been under a mounting Israeli assault.



Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani will meet U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the White House in Washington, the State Department said late on Thursday.



Politico and Axios reported the prime minister was also expected to meet President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff.









