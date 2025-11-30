Indonesia flooding death toll rises to 442: Disaster agency

30-11-2025 | 07:05
Indonesia flooding death toll rises to 442: Disaster agency
Indonesia flooding death toll rises to 442: Disaster agency

The death toll from devastating floods and landslides in Indonesia has risen to 442, according to a tally published by the national disaster agency on Sunday.

It said 402 people were also still missing as authorities raced to reach some areas of hardest-hit Sumatra island, where thousands of people were stranded without critical supplies. At least 646 were also injured.

