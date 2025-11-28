Death toll from Indonesia floods rises to 174: Disaster official

The death toll from floods and landslides on the western Indonesian island of Sumatra this week has risen to 174, a disaster official said on Friday, with about 80 more people missing.



"As of this afternoon, we have recorded that for the entire North Sumatra province, there have been 116 deaths and 42 people are still being searched for," said National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) chief Suharyanto, who goes by one name.



He said another 35 were killed in the island's Aceh province and another 23 in West Sumatra.



AFP