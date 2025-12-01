Pope Leo XIV visits Annaya, highlights Saint Charbel’s global spiritual reach

Pope Leo XIV arrived in Annaya on Monday, where he transferred to the popemobile before heading toward the Monastery of Saint Maroun.Church bells rang across the monastery grounds as the pontiff reached the courtyard, marking the beginning of his visit.The Pope then entered the monastery to visit the tomb of Saint Charbel and to spend time in prayer.During his remarks from Annaya, Pope Leo XIV called for peace across the world, “especially for Lebanon and the Middle East,” stressing that “there can be no peace without dialogue.”He also highlighted the global spiritual significance of Saint Charbel’s shrine, noting that “on the 22nd of every month, millions from around the world flock here to pray.”From Annaya, the Pope urged the Church and its communities to embrace unity and called on the world to work toward peace.